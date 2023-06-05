Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Price Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $3.13 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.