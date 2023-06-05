Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI opened at $4.58 on Friday. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 57,556 shares of company stock worth $240,534 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

