vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.