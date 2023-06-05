Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
