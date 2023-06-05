Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

