Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,091,530.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,494 shares of company stock worth $1,902,045. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.