Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.30 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

