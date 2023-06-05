Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $195.38 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.