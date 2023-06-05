Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 1,701.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.