NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.3 %

NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

