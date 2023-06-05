Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Bumble has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

