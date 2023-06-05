Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Up 11.3 %

Stratasys stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.