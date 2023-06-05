Truist Financial Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $890.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

