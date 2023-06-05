Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Frontline Stock Up 1.4 %

FRO stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.96%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 147.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

