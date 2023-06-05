Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

EURN opened at $15.96 on Friday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

