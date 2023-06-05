Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 145,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

