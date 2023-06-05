Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Purchases $494,904.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.78 per share, for a total transaction of $494,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,758,945 shares in the company, valued at $128,016,017.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb bought 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.08 per share, for a total transaction of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb bought 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.87 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb acquired 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

SAFT opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

