Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $622,650.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $622,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,055,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

