Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $540,600.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

GNRC opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 13.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 58.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Generac by 118.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

