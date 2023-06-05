XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $700,400.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPEL Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 65.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in XPEL by 143.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About XPEL

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

