Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Purchases $677,710.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.16. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Stories

