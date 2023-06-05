Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Sells $452,730.60 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.