Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $896,800.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.90 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

