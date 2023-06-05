Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $808,625.68 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE DT opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
