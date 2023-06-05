Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $808,625.68 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DT opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.