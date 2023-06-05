Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BNED opened at $1.16 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $447.06 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.