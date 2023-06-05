The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $1,166,148.39 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,914,407.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:HHC opened at $77.64 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

