The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $1,166,148.39 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,609 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,148.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,489,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,914,407.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.
- On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:HHC opened at $77.64 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
