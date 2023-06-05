Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells $1,499,650.46 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of LMB opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,638 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.