Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $2,218,664.14 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,062.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,911.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,668.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

