Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $2,576,760.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LLY opened at $442.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

