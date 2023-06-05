Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $4,073,400.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Up 3.1 %

PODD stock opened at $281.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its 200 day moving average is $301.23. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $192.33 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

