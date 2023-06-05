Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells $4,073,400.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Insulet Stock Up 3.1 %
PODD stock opened at $281.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its 200 day moving average is $301.23. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $192.33 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
Analyst Ratings Changes
PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.