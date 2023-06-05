Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 75,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $71.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

