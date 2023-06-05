OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 27,380 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 27,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $3,256,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,848 shares in the company, valued at $56,483,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

