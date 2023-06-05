StockNews.com Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,908,000 after buying an additional 348,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.