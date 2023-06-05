Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

