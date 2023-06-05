Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $7,752,960.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $217.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

