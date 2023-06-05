Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,459,165.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.47 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $407.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

