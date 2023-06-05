Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $10,099,181.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.75 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 60.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,454,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,450,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

