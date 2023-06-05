Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $13,079,306.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17.

Arcellx Stock Down 5.3 %

ACLX opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

