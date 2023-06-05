Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Sells $13,079,306.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) Director Jill Carroll sold 315,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $13,079,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,299,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17.

Arcellx Stock Down 5.3 %

ACLX opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.