Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Sells $98,080,000.00 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $5,585,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,367 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

