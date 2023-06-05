Loop Capital Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $570.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $512.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.67. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $443.20 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $1,067,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

