Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

