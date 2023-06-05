Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 14.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,090,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after buying an additional 382,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

