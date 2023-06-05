Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Elastic stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

Insider Transactions

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Elastic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

