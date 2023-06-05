TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Critical Survey

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.64 $8.59 million N/A N/A TowneBank $743.51 million 2.42 $188.99 million $2.49 9.94

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TowneBank 22.91% 10.04% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares BEO Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TowneBank pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BEO Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 1 2 0 2.67

TowneBank has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

