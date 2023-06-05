Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,239.18%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -9.58% -32.80% -11.97% Acutus Medical -94.43% -23.58% -12.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dynatronics and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $43.36 million 0.08 -$3.99 million ($1.33) -0.64 Acutus Medical $16.85 million 1.45 -$39.62 million ($0.72) -1.18

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

