Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) & Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Head to Head Review

Nuvalent and Morphic are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -25.63% -24.59% Morphic -92.38% -16.67% -15.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$81.85 million ($1.72) -25.92 Morphic $68.95 million 37.21 -$59.04 million ($1.64) -34.78

This table compares Nuvalent and Morphic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Morphic has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvalent and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 2 0 3.00 Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nuvalent currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Morphic has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Morphic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morphic beats Nuvalent on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

