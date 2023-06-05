Financial Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -63.83% -40.24% Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($0.76) -4.54 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 349.28%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.08%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Volatility & Risk

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

