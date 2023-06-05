MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $397.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

