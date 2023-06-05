nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Financial Comparison

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

nCino has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -19.47% -4.03% -3.18% Black Knight 14.85% 11.95% 5.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 5 8 0 2.62 Black Knight 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for nCino and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

nCino presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Black Knight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nCino and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $427.78 million 6.56 -$102.72 million ($0.75) -33.33 Black Knight $1.55 billion 5.79 $452.50 million $1.47 38.99

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Knight beats nCino on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

