Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Up 2.0 %

VCYT opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.38. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,539 shares of company stock worth $1,563,075 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,523,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,424,000 after purchasing an additional 512,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,605,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.