Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) PT at $36.96

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $6,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

