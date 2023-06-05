StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Strong-Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.