StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Strong-Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

