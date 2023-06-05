StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Strong-Buy

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MOH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

